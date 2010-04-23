Hospice of Santa Barbara Calling on Local Artists

The deadline is May 10 to submit proposals for a public art exhibit

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites regional artists, either individuals or group, to submit their hanging works for consideration for the Leigh Block Room at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Art that explores grief, loss, life-threatening illness or end-of-life is desired.

Hospice of Santa Barbara introduced the Leigh Block Art Gallery in January. In the inaugural exhibition, artist Angela Valente’s canvasses of handmade paper collage, “Fragile Tissues of the Heart,” were installed, and in April, Dr. Dan Joseph installed his collection titled “Painting a Path Through the Parkinson’s Jungle.”

The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. May 10. Selected exhibitions are to be an expression of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s vision and commitment to heal the fear of death and the loneliness of grief. The exhibitions will run quarterly: July through September, October through December, January through March 2011 and April through June 2011.

Artists interested in submitting must send a cover letter and a disc contacting images or proposed work and a resume. Groups also may be considered for one exhibition. Detailed instructions for artist submissions can be found at the bottom of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Web site.

The Hospice of Santa Barbara Art Review Committee may choose two to four exhibitions from the upcoming entries for the 2010-11 calendar years, and will consider creativity and aesthetics and appropriateness of concept. Each exhibition will be on view for about three months.

Artists are invited to view the site ahead of time. For more information, click here or call Amanda Kastelic at 805.563.8820 for complete instructions.

Checklist for Artist Submissions

» In a cover letter, clearly state qualifications, any previous experience, areas of artist skill and expertise. If a group of artists are being proposed include individual statements from each. Address your willingness and ability to deliver your work to and from the site at your own expense; install your work and uninstall your work at your own expense, and provide ongoing maintenance if needed.

» Include a disc containing three elements:

Five to 10 images of recent or current work proposed for the Leigh Block Room, 300 DPI JPEGS with a word file of a corresponding list including all image information: size, medium, title. You may include additional detail shots if they help define craftsmanship or materials used.

Current resume. Include complete mailing address, phone numbers, Web site (if available) and e-mail address. Note: Test your disc to ensure both MAC/PC compatibility. No discs and packets will be returned.

If a group of artists are being proposed for one exhibition, include one cover letter explaining the concept of the group exhibition, resumes and use only one disk for all collective images and information.

Artist submissions due 4:30 p.m. May 10. Mail all submissions to Attn: Art at HSB, Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. Artists will be notified by e-mail by May 17 of their acceptance.

Selected artists will:

» Interface with Hospice of Santa Barbara staff to sign an exhibition agreement.

» Prepare all artworks to be ready to hang using the picture rail molding and hooks in the Leigh Block Room. All artworks must be less than 20 pounds. All artists will have a preliminary meeting at Hospice of Santa Barbara.

» Be available to deliver and install their work in a timely manner; and provide ongoing maintenance if needed.

» Donate back to Hospice of Santa Barbara 25 percent of all sales, as each sale is made.

» Be available to uninstall work at the end of the exhibition.

Hospice of Santa Barbara invites all artists to view the site ahead of time by calling 805.563.8820.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.