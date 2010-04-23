Rotary Club of Montecito Tees Up for Golf Classic

The seventh annual event on May 6 will benefit SBCC Vocational Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Montecito will hold its Seventh Annual Golf Classic, open to the public, at 1 p.m. May 6 at the Montecito Country Club.

Proceeds of the event will benefit SBCC Vocational Scholarships, the global Rotary effort to eradicate polio and various local beneficiaries of the Montecito Rotary Foundation.

The shotgun-start, four-person team Golf Classic includes a round of golf, cart, gift bag, silent and live auction, box lunch, and dinner at Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road. The cost per golfer is $150.

Chairing the event is Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Inc.

Brown has been the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club for the past four years. She previously served as executive director for Boys & Girls Clubs Ferndale and Lummi Island in Bellingham, Wash., for 12 years.

For more information on the tournament, or to sign up for the classic directly, call Brown at 805.962.2382 x23.

The Rotary Club of Montecito meets each Tuesday for lunch at Emilio’s Restaurant. William Lindberg serves as president.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.