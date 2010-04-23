Santa Barbara Police Make 11 DUI Arrests

Since April 16, Santa Barbara police officers have 11 arrests for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

» At 1:03 a.m. April 16, an officer stopped a 23-year-old male in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck at 300 W. Carrillo St. for speeding. He was arrested for DUI and for being an unlicensed driver.

» At 11:48 p.m. April 16, an officer stopped a 27-year-old male in a 2006 Ford pickup truck at 500 Chapala St. for running stop signs and straddling the marked traffic lanes. He was arrested for DUI. There was one passenger in his vehicle.

» At 1:01 a.m. Saturday, a sergeant responded to a traffic collision at 1600 Chino St. A stake-bed truck had collided with two parked vehicles. The truck driver, a 34-year-old male, was arrested for DUI and for not having insurance.

» At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a sergeant responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of West Arrellaga Street. Reportedly, an intoxicated female was attempting to drive away along with a small child. The sergeant arrived to see a 34-year-old woman drive up in a 2002 Ford Focus that matched the vehicle description. She briefly went into a residence and came out with a 4-year-old child in her arms. The sergeant stopped her before she could get back in her vehicle and leave. She was arrested for DUI.

» At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 32-year-old woman in a 2008 Mercedes C350 at 600 Santa Barbara St. for running a red light. She was arrested for DUI.

» At 1:53 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 32-year-old male at 200 E. Haley St. in a silver SUV for making an unsafe turn and running a red light. He was arrested for DUI alcohol, possibly in combination with another drug.

» At 2:15 a.m. Sunday, an officer responded to 101 W. Carrillo St. on a minor traffic collision involving a 2002 Nissan X-Terra. The driver who caused the collision, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested for DUI.

» At 12:42 a.m. Thursday, an officer stopped a 23-year-old male in a 2008 Subaru Outback at 1st W. Haley St. for driving without lights. He had been drinking, smoking marijuana and had an opened bottle of rum in the back seat. He was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana, open container of alcohol and no insurance. There was one passenger in the vehicle.

» At 2:22 p.m. Thursday, an officer monitored a call of a citizen following a suspected DUI driver in a green Pontiac. Reportedly, the driver was swerving and nearly caused head-on collisions. Based on the citizen’s directions, the officer spotted the vehicle driving at 1st W. Micheltorena St. As the officer made a U-turn to get behind him, the driver abruptly turned into a driveway, got out and started walking away. The driver, a 27-year-old female, was stopped and arrested for DUI.

» At 1:35 a.m. Friday, an officer stopped a 19-year-old male at 1st W. Haley St. for rolling through a downtown stop sign and red light. He smelled strongly of burned marijuana and failed a sobriety test. He was arrested for DUI marijuana. There were three passengers in his SUV.

» At 2:43 a.m. Friday, a sergeant was driving southbound on Highway 101 approaching Milpas Street. He stopped a 41-year-old female in an older Nissan pickup truck for swerving. Her explanation was that she was texting while driving. She was arrested for DUI, driving on a suspended license and driving while on probation for DUI with any amount of alcohol in her system.

