Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Make 11 DUI Arrests

In one incident, a woman planned to drive away with a young child

By Paul McCaffrey | April 23, 2010 | 10:13 p.m.

Since April 16, Santa Barbara police officers have 11 arrests for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

» At 1:03 a.m. April 16, an officer stopped a 23-year-old male in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck at 300 W. Carrillo St. for speeding. He was arrested for DUI and for being an unlicensed driver.

» At 11:48 p.m. April 16, an officer stopped a 27-year-old male in a 2006 Ford pickup truck at 500 Chapala St. for running stop signs and straddling the marked traffic lanes. He was arrested for DUI. There was one passenger in his vehicle.

» At 1:01 a.m. Saturday, a sergeant responded to a traffic collision at 1600 Chino St. A stake-bed truck had collided with two parked vehicles. The truck driver, a 34-year-old male, was arrested for DUI and for not having insurance.

» At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a sergeant responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of West Arrellaga Street. Reportedly, an intoxicated female was attempting to drive away along with a small child. The sergeant arrived to see a 34-year-old woman drive up in a 2002 Ford Focus that matched the vehicle description. She briefly went into a residence and came out with a 4-year-old child in her arms. The sergeant stopped her before she could get back in her vehicle and leave. She was arrested for DUI.

» At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 32-year-old woman in a 2008 Mercedes C350 at 600 Santa Barbara St. for running a red light. She was arrested for DUI.

» At 1:53 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 32-year-old male at 200 E. Haley St. in a silver SUV for making an unsafe turn and running a red light. He was arrested for DUI alcohol, possibly in combination with another drug.

» At 2:15 a.m. Sunday, an officer responded to 101 W. Carrillo St. on a minor traffic collision involving a 2002 Nissan X-Terra. The driver who caused the collision, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested for DUI.

» At 12:42 a.m. Thursday, an officer stopped a 23-year-old male in a 2008 Subaru Outback at 1st W. Haley St. for driving without lights. He had been drinking, smoking marijuana and had an opened bottle of rum in the back seat. He was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana, open container of alcohol and no insurance. There was one passenger in the vehicle.

» At 2:22 p.m. Thursday, an officer monitored a call of a citizen following a suspected DUI driver in a green Pontiac. Reportedly, the driver was swerving and nearly caused head-on collisions. Based on the citizen’s directions, the officer spotted the vehicle driving at 1st W. Micheltorena St. As the officer made a U-turn to get behind him, the driver abruptly turned into a driveway, got out and started walking away. The driver, a 27-year-old female, was stopped and arrested for DUI.

» At 1:35 a.m. Friday, an officer stopped a 19-year-old male at 1st W. Haley St. for rolling through a downtown stop sign and red light. He smelled strongly of burned marijuana and failed a sobriety test. He was arrested for DUI marijuana. There were three passengers in his SUV.

» At 2:43 a.m. Friday, a sergeant was driving southbound on Highway 101 approaching Milpas Street. He stopped a 41-year-old female in an older Nissan pickup truck for swerving. Her explanation was that she was texting while driving. She was arrested for DUI, driving on a suspended license and driving while on probation for DUI with any amount of alcohol in her system.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 