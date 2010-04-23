SB Lawn Bowls Club to Spend ‘Saturday On the Green’

The May 8 open house will feature free lessons and snacks

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club will host its annual California Lawn Bowls Day Open House on May 8.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger issued his official endorsement of California Lawn Bowls Day, citing California bowlers’ “efforts to encourage the challenge of lawn bowling and awareness of the game.”

“Saturday On the Green” will feature free lessons, snacks and beverages. Those looking to take advantage of the free lessons should wear flat-sole sneaker-type shoes to the bowling green. All equipment will be provided without charge.

Men and women are invited to try their skill at this sport, which, for many, has become a lifetime activity.

Lawn bowls is a finesse-skill game, sometimes referred to as “billiards on grass.” Although it is a sport for all ages, and played both as a recreation and highly competitive international sport, it’s low-impact manner and unique social interaction appeals especially to adults and seniors.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club played its first matches in 1937, and has been in continuous use since that date. The club is open four days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.

The Open House is a community project presented by the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club and the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

The Santa Barbara bowling green is located at 1216 De La Vina St. For more information, click here or call Eileen Morton at 805.687.7860. Click here for more information about lawn bowling.

— Eileen Morton represents the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.