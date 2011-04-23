Cox TV, Internet Service Down in Santa Barbara, Montecito

No details available for when customers will see service restored

Customers of Cox Communications in Santa Barbara and Montecito were without Internet and cable television service Saturday morning following what a Cox recording said was “a widespread outage.”

Attempts to reach a local Cox representative were unsuccessful.

A customer service representative in Ohio could provide no further details, such as when the outage occurred, what caused it, how widespread the outage was, which neighborhoods were without service and how many customers were affected. A recording said the company was “experiencing a widespread outage in Santa Barbara” and that repair crews had been dispatched.

Cable TV connections were intermittent throughout Saturday morning. Internet service was still out at 1:45 p.m. By 3:30 p.m., service appeared to be restored in Montecito.

For more information, call Cox Communications at 805.683.6651.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.