Egg-citement Fills the Air as Kids Scramble to Collect Bounty of Easter Egg Hunts

Chase Palm, Elings and Girsh parks are all on a roll as children go for their piece of the dye

Thousands of children fanned out across three South Coast parks Saturday for egg-stravagant annual Easter egg hunts. The eggs — and their hunters — sported an array of brilliant hues, and squeals of delight pierced the air as the kids raced to put all of their eggs in one basket.

At Elings Park, newborn children to age 10 participated in the 20th annual Great Egg Hunt.

“It is so rewarding to see kids and families gather from all corners of Santa Barbara to enjoy this wonderful tradition” said Steen Hudson, Elings Park’s executive director. “It’s a fantastic family event — so much fun for the kids and great for the community, too.”

Children also blanketed Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara and Girsh Park in Goleta.

