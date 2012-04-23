Amber Vesely: An SBCC Student’s Perspective on Canceling Summer Session

[Noozhawk’s note: These are remarks that SBCC student Amber Vesely delivered to the SBCC Board of Trustees on Monday afternoon.]

To the SBCC Board,

Let me start by saying that I love City College. From the campus, to the faculty and the students, there is nowhere else comparable to Santa Barbara City College. You offer students a truly unique community college experience. Financial aid is given generously. Professors donate their free time to help struggling students. From the counseling center to the math lab, it seems that everyone at SBCC is truly trying to help all of us succeed in our personal and academic lives. SBCC is perhaps the greatest starting point a student could have before transferring to a four-year school.

Having witnessed firsthand over several years how much of a community SBCC is, I was shocked and upset to hear that summer classes were in danger of being cut. I realize there are reasons behind your actions, thought out in detail, but my intent is to emphasize the fallacy of quick actions. In my view as a student, cutting summer classes two months before they are to start is a bad choice. I understand getting rid of them for next summer, but getting rid of them now is detrimental to everyone hoping to transfer in the fall.

Summer session has several purposes as a student at SBCC:

» It helps you get a class out of the way quickly.

» If a core class was full when you went to sign up for it in the Fall or Spring semesters, you have the option of taking it in the summer.

» It’s an option for local high school students to get started on college credits as well as helping them prepare for what collegiate academia is really like. As a former high schooler who took many classes at SBCC myself, I can’t say how much it helped me later in my academic career.

» Counselors tell us during academic advising, “Oh, don’t worry. You can just take it over summer.” You’re trying to tell us, that no, we can’t. We as students plan accordingly to what our academic advisers tell us.

» We were admitted into universities or specialized programs in universities on conditional acceptances. Without these summer classes, our acceptances get revoked. And, boom, we’re stuck until we can get those classes. Speaking for athletic training majors, we have to be accepted into the school as well as accepted into the school’s program. All of us who are transferring in the fall and have been accepted into our chosen schools’ programs are on conditional acceptances at this point — physiology and chemistry being the two main courses still needed. If you cut Summer Session, we must wait an entire year to reapply and get back into our programs. This sets us back quite a bit. As you clearly know, education isn’t getting any cheaper. Many CC students already have loan debt and with the UCs and CSUs both set to increase fees again, financially, many students just can’t afford to postpone their bachelor’s degree by another year. Especially with athletic training and many other majors in this day, most of us will end up getting our master’s degree as well in order to have a viable chance in our field.

I’ve been speaking in a lot of general terms because everyone I’ve talked to has voiced the same concerns, but let me tell you why this is so disheartening to me personally. I started as a full-time college student at 17. I grew into the person I am today in a large part because of SBCC; I found my passion and my future career at SBCC. I found mentors, friends and colleagues here. I transferred to a school in Texas and had an absolutely miserable time. My program got shut down, my health started to deteriorate and I needed to get my life back on track, so I came back to my comfort zone, Santa Barbara City College. I came back to put my life back together because everyone here had always been so welcoming and helpful.

When I got back in January, I was welcomed by my old mentors and everyone here helped me get back on track. I got the classes I needed and I’m the Health 104 tutor. I then applied to several programs and got accepted to them. I chose to attend Charleston Southern University, in South Carolina. They offered me a scholarship and a place in their Athletic Training program on the condition that I pass physiology this summer. I had wanted to take physiology this semester but it was full and I couldn’t get into it.

You see, it’s not students being lazy or waiting until the last minute to take these classes before transferring. It’s that frequently we don’t know what the exact requirements are as they’re always changing. Or if you get a C in a class during Spring and you really need that B, you can try again in Summer. That has always been our option.

If this option is taken away now, our chances of finding decent backup plans are slim to none. Everyone I’ve spoken to is looking hard for ways to take these classes elsewhere, but by the time you get to register as a new student anywhere else, the classes are already full.

It’s not a matter of wanting to take these classes. I can guarantee you that no student enjoys being in a classroom for five hours a day for six weeks over summer, looking out the window at the beach when we could be enjoying all the best that Santa Barbara has to offer. We need these classes.

Something you learn early on as an athletic trainer is that you are responsible for the health and safety of your athletes’ lives. We are trained to deal with cuts, bruises, shin splints and sprains, but most important, we’re taught how to look out for life-and-death situations. From spine boarding to cardiovascular problems, we are taught to quickly assess situations in order of severity. After having some time to assess this situation, I’d say it may not be life-threatening, but for many of us it is going to take an entire year of rehab to get back on the team.

— Amber Vesely is an SBCC student.