Community Counseling & Education Center Presents Art for Love Workshop

Calling all LGBTQ junior high school and high school students. This is a unique opportunity to join your peers in the community for the Art for Love workshop.

Appropriate for beginning and experienced artists alike. Discover your artistic voice by studying the fundamentals and drawing and painting with the goal of creating art focusing on coming out, being out and speaking out in a complicated world.

For the first eight weeks of this workshop, we will begin with a counsel circle to discuss pertinent issues happening in the teens’ lives, and from there we will begin to create art pieces stemming from these issues and ideas. We will travel through the use of black and white charcoal and then will explore color, moving into acrylic paint and exploring our voices in this creative medium. We will begin painting and drawing using still life.

The teens will then be given the opportunity to bring in images from their own lives, photographs and other things representing their story and their experience of coming out and being part of the LGBTQ community.

After eight weeks of preparing, there will be another eight-week workshop designed to offer the participants time to focus on creating their final art piece/pieces. These final pieces will be judged, and there will be prizes awarded for the first three winners of $400, $250 and $100 of gift certificates to Art Essentials in Santa Barbara.

The workshop will be once a week starting Thursday, May 17 and will run through Thursday, July 5. We will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will go on until about 5:30 p.m.

Please contact Lily Nathan at the Community Counseling and Education Center at 805.962.3363 x205 if you would like more information or are interested in participating. We have 12 spots available, so call soon!

— Lily Nathan represents the Community Counseling & Education Center.