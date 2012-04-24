Chargers Heat Up Tennis Courts Against San Marcos

The wind and the cold didn’t stop the Dos Pueblos High School boy’s tennis team from heating up the courts Monday against San Marcos, winning 15-3. They were all business out there — focused and determined.

This match showed marked improvement over the first match vs. San Marcos, most notably in doubles, where we swept. The doubles teams took 54 of 70 games played. In singles, Sean Handley and Joshua Wang battled close to Petar Jivkov with set scores of 5-7 each.

We appreciated the camaraderie and sportsmanship as well as the nice group of spectators. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos (13-2 overall, 6-1 league) heads to Santa Barbara on Tuesday for its last league match of the season.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 2-1

Sean Handley 1-1

Joshua Wang 2-1

Noah Gluschankoff 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0

Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0

Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 3-0

San Marcos Singles

Peter Jivkov 3-0

Owen Lincoln 0-3

Keyvan Golizadeh 0-2

Ramin Parvin 0-1

San Marcos Doubles

Garrett Hazarian/Jake Wheelock 0-3

Burke McComb/Lucas Budgett 0-3

Jack Haley/Oliver Piltch 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.