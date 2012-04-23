Monday, June 11 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Crosby, Stills & Nash Returning to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the Sept. 28 concert

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | April 23, 2012 | 5:00 p.m.

Crosby, Stills & Nash will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 28.

Article Image
Crosby, Stills & Nash’s U.S. Summer Tour includes a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

CSN website members will have access to pre‐sale tickets; various public on sales for the U.S. dates begin this week.

CSN will be donating $1 from each ticket sold on the U.S. Summer Tour to charity. In addition, special benefit seats will be available for purchase through the Guacamole Fund. VIP packages are also available by clicking here.

The players accompanying Crosby, Stills & Nash on the 2012 tour are Todd Caldwell (organ), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Steve DiStanislao (drums), Kevin McCormick (bass) and James Raymond (keyboards).

More than four decades since CSN first harmonized in Laurel Canyon and played their first‐ever concert as a trio at the legendary Woodstock festival, the members continue a creative partnership that is one of the most influential and enduring in music.

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have each been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times — once with Crosby, Stills & Nash, and a second time with The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield and The Hollies, respectively. They have also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, with the honor recognizing both CSN as a group and each member as individual solo artists.

CSN’s music first became a cornerstone of rock ‘n roll with the self‐titled 1969 debut LP, one of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” Ever since — through changing times, various configurations and acclaimed solo careers — Crosby, Stills & Nash have continued to tour and record as “three together.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Crosby, Stills & Nash at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 28. Tickets range from $38 to $75, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 