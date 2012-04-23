Crosby, Stills & Nash Returning to Santa Barbara Bowl

Crosby, Stills & Nash will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 28.

CSN website members will have access to pre‐sale tickets; various public on sales for the U.S. dates begin this week.

CSN will be donating $1 from each ticket sold on the U.S. Summer Tour to charity. In addition, special benefit seats will be available for purchase through the Guacamole Fund. VIP packages are also available by clicking here.

The players accompanying Crosby, Stills & Nash on the 2012 tour are Todd Caldwell (organ), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Steve DiStanislao (drums), Kevin McCormick (bass) and James Raymond (keyboards).

More than four decades since CSN first harmonized in Laurel Canyon and played their first‐ever concert as a trio at the legendary Woodstock festival, the members continue a creative partnership that is one of the most influential and enduring in music.

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have each been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times — once with Crosby, Stills & Nash, and a second time with The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield and The Hollies, respectively. They have also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, with the honor recognizing both CSN as a group and each member as individual solo artists.

CSN’s music first became a cornerstone of rock ‘n roll with the self‐titled 1969 debut LP, one of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” Ever since — through changing times, various configurations and acclaimed solo careers — Crosby, Stills & Nash have continued to tour and record as “three together.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Crosby, Stills & Nash at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 28. Tickets range from $38 to $75, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.