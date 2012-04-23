D’Penguineers Heading Off to Robotics World Championship in St. Louis

After finishing in first place at the Los Angeles and California Central Valley regional competitions, Dos Pueblos High School’s FIRST Robotics team, Team 1717, and its robot, the Lindsay Rose, are headed to the World Championship this Wednesday through Saturday, April 25-28, in St. Louis, Mo.

This year marks the sixth time out of the Engineering Academy’s seven years of participation in FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) that Team 1717 has advanced to the championship round. Because the team is composed exclusively of seniors, however, this is a totally new experience for the 32 students who will be in St. Louis operating the robot, performing maintenance, scouting potential alliance members and cheering in the stands of the Edward Jones Dome.

The D’Penguineers, finishing their regionals with a robot No. 1 in Offensive Power Rating out of more than 2,300 teams (and heading to St. Louis with an adjusted ranking of second in the world), have high expectations and even higher spirits in light of the upcoming championship.

“It’s like the scenes leading up to a movie climax,” team member Danielle Tisdale said. “It’s ridiculously exciting!”

Fellow D’Penguineer Justin Morris added: “I am majorly stoked. It’s awesome to be part of a team that’s been so successful and is heading toward even greater successes in the future.”

The team’s challenge: build a robot to play Rebound Rumble, a basketball-themed game in which two alliances of three robots each compete to score foam basketballs into four basketball hoops. During the first 15 seconds of the match, robots can perform only pre-programmed actions, but for the next two minutes, “drivers” operate the robot using joystick controls to navigate the field and make baskets. Alliances have the opportunity to score additional points at the end of each match by balancing their robots on tilting platforms, or “bridges,” in the middle of of the court. For the maximum number of points, all three robots on an alliance need to squeeze onto one bridge.

Teams in the competition have only six weeks to design, build and test before they must stop work on the robot. This “build season” was a race against the clock — even with four days left to go until their midnight deadline, the D’Penguineers were still drawing up the frame design. However, the team was able to build an identical practice robot alongside their competition entry with which they could spend an extra three weeks to improve mechanisms and practice maneuvering on a full-size court.

Although the team started off at the Long Beach competition with a less than complete robot, they pulled together to create a machine to be feared. The D’Penguineers worked through the first day at the arena assembling components they had designed post-build season, mounting the shooter, and doing final systems checks all in a frenzy to prepare for the following day’s matches. What was once a bag of parts soon became a crowd favorite: The Lindsay Rose built a reputation of excellence and earned the respect of even the most prestigious teams with its omnidirectional drive train and better than 90 percent shooting accuracy. The team went home with a first-place trophy, as did their two alliance partners.

Team 1717 grew even stronger in April’s Central Valley Regional as the drivers put in hundreds of additional hours of practice and the programmers refined their code for the turret to maximize speed and accuracy. In addition to being the first seed and winning the regional, Team 1717 was awarded the Innovation in Control Award for its versatile swerve drive.

The D’Penguineers, with the experience of two regional wins under their belt, are now ready to conquer the World Championship. Even if the Lindsay Rose doesn’t make it to the final round, it is safe to say that it has had a hugely successful run. DPEA Director Amir Abo-Shaeer believes that this year could be Team 1717’s big win.

“We have a real shot at winning this,” Abo-Shaeer said with ardent conviction.

Be sure to watch Team 1717 face off in the FIRST Championship! Live streaming by NASA is available by clicking here.

» Click here for more information on the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

» Click here for more information on the DPEA Foundation. Click here to make an online donation.

— The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Public Relations & Event Reporting Team includes Sepideh Parhami, Jeff Gau, Justin Morris, Phillip Hodgson, Parker Olson, Chloe Warinner and Danielle Tisdale.