City of Santa Barbara Offering E-Waste Collection, Recycling Event

Drop off electronics Friday and Saturday at the Sears parking lot off State Street

The City of Santa Barbara is sponsoring an E-Waste Collection and Recycling Event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, April 27-28, at the Sears parking lot, 3845 State St.

Recycle broken or unwanted electronics, keeping them out of the landfill, and help promote a sustainable Santa Barbara.

Any electronic device that has a power cord or runs on batteries, with the exception of large appliances, will be accepted. Please make sure to remove all light bulbs, batteries and ink cartridges from the items before dropping them off.

It is a drive-through event for no cost, with no limits, and is open to all area residents and businesses.

— Shannon McEttrick is a public outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.