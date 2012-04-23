Santa Barbara to Flip Switch on Lower West Downtown Lighting Project

Neighborhood ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday will celebrate completion of Phase I

The City of Santa Barbara, neighbors and elected officials will celebrate completion of Phase I of the Lower West Downtown Lighting Project by officially turning on the new street lights at a neighborhood ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at the intersection of Haley and Brinkerhoff streets.

The public is invited to attend the lighting ceremony and view the new improvements. Rain or shine — come help us light up the night!

The Lower West Downtown Lighting Project included new street lighting designed to enhance the neighborhood appearance and provide improved traffic and pedestrian safety in the Lower West Downtown neighborhood.

The Phase I area is bounded by Highway 101, West Haley Street and Chapala Street, and included the use of energy efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) fixtures.

Funding for construction was provided by the city’s Redevelopment Agency.

— Adam Hendel is a supervising engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.