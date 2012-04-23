Monday, June 11 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Maps.com Assists Education in Rural Communities of Tanzania

U.S. team will deliver color maps of Africa, the world and U.S. donated by the Santa Barbara company

By Stephanie Jensen for Maps.com | April 23, 2012 | 6:32 p.m.

Maps.com, a leading provider of mapping products and services, contributes to education of rural Maasai in Northern Tanzania.

Following a donation from Santa Barbara-based company Maps.com to A Is for Africa, a team of 12 American women will be hand-carrying a series of beautifully laminated color maps of Africa, the world and the United States to four Maasai communities in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro.

A Is for Africa is a Maryland-based charitable foundation that strives to improve the livelihoods of children and their communities through educational opportunities. The maps will be part of a tour organized by A Is for Africa, which will include teaching in local schools during the month of May. The maps will be incorporated into lesson plans and then prominently posted in the schools for future use by teachers and students alike.

The public education system in Tanzania is under considerable strain. Everything is in short supply — schools, teachers, educational supplies and transportation for the students. Schools report a number of other challenges, including students who come to school too hungry to learn and overflowing classrooms that average more than 100 students at a time. Such constraints mean that only around half of the population continues in school after seventh grade. These maps will provide teachers with additional teaching materials and help brighten aging classrooms. They will help A Is for Africa meet its goals of improving teacher satisfaction and student performance.

Maps.com responded to its request for help by sending a selection of laminated color Africa, the world and U.S. wall maps. The maps are Maps.com-branded political maps that include an abundance of information including borders and state capitals, oceans, seas, major lakes and rivers, and much more. The Africa wall maps donated are by National Geographic and contain political information with boundaries clearly marked using different color bands for each country.

— Stephanie Jensen is e-marketing manager at Maps.com.

 

