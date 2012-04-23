NBVC Commanding Officer to Speak at SB Navy League Topside Event

Capt. Lawrence Vasquez will provide an update on activities at Naval Base Ventura County

The Santa Barbara Navy League will host its first topside event of the year from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, April 26, at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, 130 Harbor Way.

The league’s guest speaker will be Capt. Lawrence Vasquez, commanding officer at the Naval Base Ventura County.

Capt. Vasquez will update the league’s council and community members on activities at Naval Base Ventura County with a focus on VAW-113, NMCB THREE and San Nicholas Island.

For event information and tickets, click here or call SBNL at 805.879.1775 .

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League is dedicated to the support of the U.S. Navy service members and other services, including adoption of 13 units from all sections of the armed forces and the crews aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), the USS Stockdale (DDG-106) and the USS California (SSN-781).

— Patricia Westberg is president of the Santa Barbara Navy League.