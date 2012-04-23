Monday, June 11 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Receives Grant for Initiative to Prepare High School Students for College

Santa Barbara Foundation matches $10,000 donation from community member Carl Lindros

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | April 23, 2012 | 3:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College has received a grant totaling $20,000 to support a research component of Get Focused, Stay Focused, a proposed five-year progression in education initiative designed to prepare students beginning at ninth grade for acquiring college and career ready skills.

Half of the grant — $10,000 — was donated by community member Carl Lindros, which was then matched with another $10,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation. The college will receive the funding through the Foundation for SBCC.

The Get Focused, Stay Focused initiative begins with all incoming ninth-grade students in the Carpinteria Unified and Santa Barbara Unified school districts taking a dual enrollment comprehensive guidance course that meets both high school common core standards and college requirements. It concludes with each student preparing and taking responsibility for an online, 10-year career and education plan.

As the student progresses through high school, he or she systematically updates and expands the 10-year plan in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades, which includes completing steps to research and apply for colleges and universities that offer strong programs in their major field of interest. Upon graduation, the final goal is for the student to be ready to enter college and successfully complete his or her education and career goals equipped with the skills learned through this initiative.

The $20,000 grant will fund the necessary first-stage longitudinal data research required by major foundations for the college to pursue funding of upwards of $4 million to fully launch the initiative. The research phase will be conducted by UC’s Educational Evaluation Center at the UCSB site.

SBCC began the Get Focused, Stay Focused initiative in fall 2009 with the freshman classes at Carpinteria High School and Dos Pueblos High School. Control data will be collected from those current senior classes, who represent the last group of students who did not receive the curriculum as incoming ninth-graders.

“Students who select a major by the start of their second semester in college are more likely to complete their degree and transfer programs than those who are undecided,” said Dr. Jack Friedlander, SBCC acting superintendent/president. “With guidance, each student develops and takes ownership of his or her own 10-year education and career plan.

“With personally motivating goals and all the steps laid out to achieve them, students are more likely to successfully complete high school, graduate from college and live productive, fulfilling lives. We are extremely grateful to all our partners in this important collaboration.”

SBCC’s partners in the Get Focused, Stay Focused initiative are the Carpinteria Unified School District, the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Santa Barbara Partners in Education.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 