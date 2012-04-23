Switch Failure Cuts Power to 4,000 Edison Customers

Electricity in parts of the eastern Goleta Valley wasn't restored for nearly 24 hours

Failure of an underground switch left more than 4,000 customers without power — some for nearly a full day — in the eastern Goleta Valley, a Southern California Edison spokeswoman said Monday.

The outage, which occurred shortly before 5:20 a.m. Sunday, affected 4,028 customers in an area roughly bounded by Monte Vista Lane, Las Palmas Drive, Hollister Avenue west of Auhay Drive and West Camino Contigo, according to Patricia Bartoli-Wible, Edison’s local public affairs region manager.

She said the outage was caused by an underground switch that failed near San Marcos Road.

Some customers had their service restored by about 5:30 a.m. However, others were left without power for varying amounts of time — some until 3:15 a.m. Monday, Bartoli-Wible said.

