Traveling Mirazozo Luminarium Artwork Brightens UCSB

Local visitors explore the exhibit during its only stop in California

Mirazozo Luminarium is a unique artwork traveling the world. Its only stop in California was on the Faculty Lawn of UCSB last Monday through Thursday.

It was enchanting, delightful, creative, magical, uplifting, joyful and more. The other-worldly light is entirely natural light entering through specially designed materials. It is also an experience of sound as well as sight with original music by David Bickley.

By their own description: “Mirazozo Luminarium is a sculpture people enter to be immersed in radiant light and color. Since 1992, Architects of Air’s luminaria have enchanted over 2 million visitors in 37 countries around the world.

“Mirazozo is inspired by the beauty of natural geometry and by Islamic architecture. It features winding passages of small domes inspired by repetitious forms found in the bazaars of Iran.

“The luminosity of light and color inside Mirazozo is created purely by the light shining through the colored plastic. All the individual pieces have been cut and glued together by hand in our workshop in Nottingham, England.”

The local event is sponsored by AS Program Board at UCSB. Entry was free, but participants were invited to donate nonperishable canned goods and/or shoes still in usable condition.

— Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.