Blake Terreri Joins Montecito Medical Operating Co. as Assistant VP of Acquisitions

Montecito Medical Operating Co., a leading medical-related real estate company, is pleased to announce that Blake Terreri has joined the company as assistant vice president of acquisitions.

Terreri joins the transaction group in Santa Barbara and is responsible for finance and underwriting activities and directly advises the CEO, CFO and SVP of Acquisitions on potential transactions.

“As Montecito continues to expand, Blake brings diverse underwriting expertise and a strong acquisition track record to this high-level position,” said Chip Conk, CEO of MMOC.

Terreri’s cumulative experience represents over $1.5 billion worth of real estate projects as a combination of acquisitions, dispositions, debt & equity underwriting, marketing, leasing, and asset management.

Prior to joining Montecito Medical, Terreri was a partner at Palmer Capital Inc., where he was responsible for managing more than 110 corporate accounts ranging from ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices to the largest private equity real estate firms, REITs and international equity investors for the Investment Sales Team.

Terreri also worked for Jones Lang LaSalle out of the New Jersey and New York City office as a transaction analyst and leasing specialist.

He received his master of business administration degree from Pepperdine University with concentration in entrepreneurial management.

— Joellyn Conk is the vice president of marketing for Montecito Medical Operating Co.