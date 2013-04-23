Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:10 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Blake Terreri Joins Montecito Medical Operating Co. as Assistant VP of Acquisitions

By Joellyn Conk for Montecito Medical Operating Co. | April 23, 2013 | 5:18 p.m.

Blake Terreri
Blake Terreri

Montecito Medical Operating Co., a leading medical-related real estate company, is pleased to announce that Blake Terreri has joined the company as assistant vice president of acquisitions.

Terreri joins the transaction group in Santa Barbara and is responsible for finance and underwriting activities and directly advises the CEO, CFO and SVP of Acquisitions on potential transactions.

“As Montecito continues to expand, Blake brings diverse underwriting expertise and a strong acquisition track record to this high-level position,” said Chip Conk, CEO of MMOC.

Terreri’s cumulative experience represents over $1.5 billion worth of real estate projects as a combination of acquisitions, dispositions, debt & equity underwriting, marketing, leasing, and asset management.

Prior to joining Montecito Medical, Terreri was a partner at Palmer Capital Inc., where he was responsible for managing more than 110 corporate accounts ranging from ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices to the largest private equity real estate firms, REITs and international equity investors for the Investment Sales Team.

Terreri also worked for Jones Lang LaSalle out of the New Jersey and New York City office as a transaction analyst and leasing specialist.

He received his master of business administration degree from Pepperdine University with concentration in entrepreneurial management.

— Joellyn Conk is the vice president of marketing for Montecito Medical Operating Co.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 