Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Beat Cougars in Final League Match

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 24, 2013 | 12:44 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (12-6, 6-2) headed on the road to Ventura on Tuesday to play their final league match of the season. Some starters stayed back. They came away with an 11-7 win at the Cougars’ windy courts.

In singles, Greg Steigerwald swept, losing only two games, and Dylan Zapata took down two of his three opponents. His set was the last one of the day, and he played with fire, aggression and inspiration. Taking the sixth set for the Chargers was Quinn Hensley.

In doubles, the Chargers took five sets. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang split sets but extended their record to 37-4. Because of fatigue, they elected to step out, and Jeffrey McDaniel and Ameet Braganza stepped in. Ankush Khemani and Andrew Tufenkian took two sets, as did the combo pairs of Caleb Franzen, first with Sanad Shabbar and then with Noah Gluschankoff.

Sportsmanship prevailed between both teams. The Chargers finished second in Channel League.

Now, the Chargers are preparing for Channel League, which begins Monday at Buena High School.

On Thursday, Patrick Corpuz will represent us in the CIF Singles at Ojai.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Quinn Hensley 1-2; Greg Steigerwald 3-0; Dylan Zapata 2-1

» Ventura Singles — Oscar DeSario 2-1; Connor Dann 1-2; Will VanHyning 0-2; Brad Shaw 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 1-1; Jeffrey McDaniel/Ameet Braganza 0-1; Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 2-1; Caleb Franzen/Sanad Shabbar 1-1; Noah Gluschankoff/Caleb Franzen 1-0

» Ventura Doubles — Jacob Rucker/Zack Scurrah 3-0; Wesley/Ryan Harris 0-3; Eric Moll/Chandler Vu 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

