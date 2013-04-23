Davies of Santa Barbara Receives Five Awards for Political PR Work

Davies of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that it has been awarded five coveted Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants, the industry’s highest honor bestowed upon political consultants at the national and international level.

Davies was recognized in the following categories for its exemplary work during the 2012 political season: Overall Campaign, Public Affairs, Best in Show — Napa Pipe; Overall Campaign, Public Affairs, Direct Mail — AES; Overall Campaign, Public Affairs, Direct Mail — Highland Fairview; Internet, Public Affairs, Best Facebook — Rosemont Copper; and Internet, Public Affairs, Website State/Local — Enefit American Oil.

“This year’s Pollie Awards were especially exciting given the very competitive 2012 election cycle,” AAPC President Dale Emmons said. “We continue to see in our entries new, creative efforts to reach voters through both traditional voter contact tactics and innovative, groundbreaking social media strategies.”

“We are honored by the AAPC’s acknowledgment of our work,” said Davies CEO and BLAZE president John Davies. “The awards are a testament to the professionalism and expertise of the team.”

The AAPC announced this year’s winners at the 2013 Annual Pollie Awards & Conference in Washington, D.C.

The Pollie Awards (Pollies) are bipartisan honors awarded annually by the AAPC to members of the political advertising and communications industry who have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. A blind jury of their peers known as the “judges” selects AAPC award winners. Esquire magazine has dubbed the Pollies as “the Oscars of political advertising.”

— Erinn Lynch represents Davies.