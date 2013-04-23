Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:11 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Receives Award of Excellence for Nextdoor Program

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | April 23, 2013 | 4:59 p.m.

Article Image
Goleta public information officer Valerie Kushnerov accepted the Award of Excellence at last week’s CAPIO Awards Banquet. (City of Goleta photo)

The City of Goleta has received the prestigious Award of Excellence from the California Association of Public Information Officers at its 2013 Excellence in Communications Awards Banquet last week.

The award was given in the category of “Dollar Stretcher” for the city’s Nextdoor.com program. This recognition is given to programs that do more with less.

“I am pleased that the good work our staff does on behalf of our community is highlighted by this award,” Mayor Roger Aceves said. “Goleta is one of the few cities that continues to fund a public information officer position, and I believe that this award confirms the ongoing benefit we receive from that investment.”

With more than 15 percent of the city’s households participating in the program, Goleta sees it as a great tool for its residents. The program was implemented for just $320 plus staff time. This equates to less than a penny per resident and a nickel per household.

“Goleta did a fantastic job rolling out and implementing Nextdoor in their community in a creative and cost-efficient way,” said Sarah Leary, co-founder and vice president of marketing at Nextdoor. “Their program continues to thrive and Nextdoor is proud to be a partner in their community engagement.”

For more information about Goleta’s Nextdoor program, call public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507. Click here to join Nextdoor.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 