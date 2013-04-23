Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Intern Counselor Chelsea Namkung

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Chelsea Namkung as its new intern counselor.

Namkung brings her knowledge of counseling and clinical psychology to her role at Hospice of Santa Barbara.

She previously served as a teacher’s assistant at UCSB in addition to providing counseling services at the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic at UCSB, the Novato Youth Center and Olive Elementary School in Novato.

Namkung began her career in sales and marketing at the Coca-Cola Co., and she later went on to create and manage her own business, Personal Concierge LLC.

Namkung earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration at the University of San Diego, and she received her master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of San Francisco. She also completed doctoral level courses in psychology at UCSB.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.