Lompoc Senior Health Expo to Offer Free Resources, Fun

The annual Lompoc Senior Health Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc. It is free of charge and open to the community.

This event offers activities, resources and fun — all free of charge for older adults!

For the enjoyment of participants, there will be a free Kiwanis barbecue lunch, music by Victorize Entertainment and hourly prize drawings. Health screenings will be provided by professionals, including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar (fasting required), fall proof assessment, skin cancer and vision checks.

One unique opportunity at the expo will be CarFit, helping mature drivers find their perfect fit to keep driving safely for as long as possible. CarFit-trained volunteers and an occupational therapist will guide you through a 12-point checklist and recommend adjustments and adaptations to make your vehicle “fit” you better and enhance your safety. CarFit is not a driving test, and your name will not be shared with anyone. Reservations for CarFit can be made by calling 805.925.9554.

Many other services will be available at the Senior Health Expo, including information on diabetes and nutrition and a wide variety of community resource information. Experts will be on hand to help you start an advance health-care directive, the legal document that gives you control over medical decisions that will be made if you become seriously ill or injured and are not able to speak for yourself. Every adult needs one.

New this year will be breakout sessions on topics of importance to seniors. Presentations will include disaster preparedness by the American Red Cross, Medicare information by HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program), fraud and scam prevention by the District Attorney’s Office, fall prevention by Carnahan Therapy and Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Co-sponsors of the Lompoc Senior Health Expo include the Area Agency on Aging, Cottage Health System, Lompoc Recreation, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Sansum Clinic, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

For more information about the Lompoc Senior Health Expo, call Sue Slavens at 805.875.8098 or Margaret Weiss at 805.737.8754.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.