Rotary Club of Montecito Golf Classic to Take Swing at Fundraising for Charity

Carolyn Brown and Mark Magid are the co-chairs for Rotary Club of Montecito’s 10th Annual Golf Classic.

Open to the public, the fundraising event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Montecito Country Club.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Santa Barbara City College scholarships and various other local beneficiaries of the Montecito Rotary Foundation, according to Brown, who also serves as executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Inc.

The Rotary Club of Montecito’s 10th Annual Golf Classic directly benefits the Santa Barbara area, and all money raised will stay in the community, notesMagid, a principal of Below Magid Construction Co. and recently named Rotarian of the Year.

The Golf Classic is a shotgun start tournament with four-person teams. The $150 entry fee includes the round of golf, a golf cart, a gift bag, silent and live auctions, a box lunch, and dinner at the Montecito Country Club.

For more information on or to sign up for the tournament, call Brown at 805.962.2382 x23.

Founded in 1953, the Rotary Club of Montecito is a part of the worldwide membership of business and professional men and women who meet every week to serve the community and world projects and to network.

The club meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Montecito Country Club.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.