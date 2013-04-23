Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:09 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Celebrating 15th Anniversary of Relay for Life

By Lindsey Lockshaw for the American Cancer Society | April 23, 2013 | 5:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara residents will gather at Bishop Garcia Diego High School at 10 a.m. May 4 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Barbara.

Over the course of 15 years, the Relay for Life of Santa Barbara has raised more than $1.5 million for cancer research, education, advocacy and patient services, while involving more than 4,000 participants in the community.

There have been so many local businesses and families involved since the beginning and have been supporting the American Cancer Society every year since 1999 — Marilyn Hansen with Team Yardi Systems, Ray and Carol De Waay with First United Methodist Church, the Dorsey and Lash families and so many more.

“I feel honored to be a part of this uplifting event,” said Sadie Lewman, the team captain of the Santa Barbara Police Department Team. “I have made a personal commitment both to create awareness and help raise the funds necessary to continue the fight back against the disease. I Relay for my dad, Merle, my cousin, Michelle, and my friend Al.”

Relay for Life is a 24-hour. fun-filled, cancer-fighting event that mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate survivors (anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer), remember loved ones and raise money for the fight against cancer.

Relay for Life first started in May 1985, when Dr. Gordy Klatt took the first step of his 24-hour walk around a track in Tacoma, Wash., raising $27,000 to support the American Cancer Society. Since then, Relay for Life has raised more than $4 billion for the fight against cancer.

Click here for more information.

— Lindsey Lockshaw represents the American Cancer Society, California Division.

