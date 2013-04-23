Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:18 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Author Kathy Gruver Wins Best Book Award in Alternative Medicine Category

By Sydney Gardner | April 23, 2013 | 1:12 p.m.

Dr. Kathy Gruver
Dr. Kathy Gruver

The annual Beverly Hills Book Awards recognized The Alternative Medicine Cabinet by acclaimed author Dr. Kathy Gruver winning for Best Book in the Alternative Medicine category.

This national award, based in Los Angeles, is open to all English language books in print.

Experts from all aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters, judge the competition. Award winners are selected based on overall excellence in each category.

The Alternative Medicine Cabinet is a nonfiction book that teaches readers the fundamentals of natural health. Everything from herbs and homeopathics to heart disease, nutrition and cancer are discussed and explained to encourage people to take charge of their health naturally.

Gruver’s book was recently turned into a national TV series, which will be airing nationally on OTV. It was also selected as a finalist for the Indy Excellence Awards.

“It’s so exciting and such an honor to have my book recognized in this way,” Gruver said. “To pour your heart and soul into something and then be noticed for it is a true joy.”

“We are so proud to announce the winners from our inaugural year,” awards sponsor Ellen Reid said. “These books will be a favorite on bookshelves for years and years to come.”

Dr. Gruver will be signing all her books at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Curious Cup Bookstore in Carpinteria. Her third book, Conquer your Stress with Mind/Body Techniques, will be available in early summer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 