Santa Barbara Author Kathy Gruver Wins Best Book Award in Alternative Medicine Category

The annual Beverly Hills Book Awards recognized The Alternative Medicine Cabinet by acclaimed author Dr. Kathy Gruver winning for Best Book in the Alternative Medicine category.

This national award, based in Los Angeles, is open to all English language books in print.

Experts from all aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters, judge the competition. Award winners are selected based on overall excellence in each category.

The Alternative Medicine Cabinet is a nonfiction book that teaches readers the fundamentals of natural health. Everything from herbs and homeopathics to heart disease, nutrition and cancer are discussed and explained to encourage people to take charge of their health naturally.

Gruver’s book was recently turned into a national TV series, which will be airing nationally on OTV. It was also selected as a finalist for the Indy Excellence Awards.

“It’s so exciting and such an honor to have my book recognized in this way,” Gruver said. “To pour your heart and soul into something and then be noticed for it is a true joy.”

“We are so proud to announce the winners from our inaugural year,” awards sponsor Ellen Reid said. “These books will be a favorite on bookshelves for years and years to come.”

Dr. Gruver will be signing all her books at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Curious Cup Bookstore in Carpinteria. Her third book, Conquer your Stress with Mind/Body Techniques, will be available in early summer.