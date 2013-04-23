Santa Barbara MTD Invites Public Input on Proposed Service Changes

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors will be discussing service changes proposed for August at their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 30.

As always, members of the public are welcome to attend MTD board meetings to provide feedback and input.

“The proposed service changes for this year are modest, mostly consisting of small time adjustments to improve schedule adherence and increasing capacity on our busiest routes by adding buses,” said George Amoon, manager of planning.

The draft service change proposal is available at the Transit Center at 1020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara and may also be found on the News and Alerts page on MTD’s website.

Passengers and others who wish to comment on the proposals are encouraged to call 805.963.3364 x555 or send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Keep up with MTD by following us on Twitter (@SantaBarbaraMTD) or liking us on Facebook by clicking here.

MTD’s mission is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.