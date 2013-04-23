Susan Ann Darley: Risk More — It’s OK to Stare Failure in the Face

Former professional basketball player and entrepreneur Michael Jordan shares, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots and lost almost 300 games. I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot 26 times and I’ve missed. I’ve failed over and over in my life, and that is why I succeed.”

When was the last time you took a risk? Creativity, innovation and success are fueled by failure and disappointment. If you believe in yourself and your endeavors with all your heart and soul — keep going.

Take a look at a few people who did:

» Milton Hershey started three unsuccessful companies before Hershey’s Chocolate.

» Jordan was told he was too short to play on his high school varsity basketball team.

» The Beatles were originally rejected by Decca Records, which said “we don’t like their sound” and “they have no future in show business.”

» At age 30, Apple’s Board of Directors decided to take the business in a different direction, and Steve Jobs was fired from the company he created. Not only did Jobs go back to his former company, but he changed the market in an astounding way. Jobs claimed that his career success and his strong relationship with his family were both results of his termination from Apple.

Do you have ideas but are terrified to bring them to life? Ze Frank, humorist and web artist, who in many ways defines the genre of online comedy through continued innovation, says, “I run out of ideas every day! Each day I live in mortal fear that I’ve used up the last idea that’ll ever come to me. If you don’t wanna run out of ideas, the best thing to do is not to execute them. You can tell yourself that you don’t have the time or resources to do ‘em right. Then they stay around in your head like brain crack. No matter how bad things get, at least you have those good ideas that you’ll get to later.”

When you cling to those brilliant ideas rattling around in your head, sometimes for years, yet do nothing, it affects the quality of your life. What? Yes, the quality of your life; however, that’s an entire column in itself.

But you say, “Bringing my ideas to life is scary.” You have an image to uphold. You’ll lose respect. You’ll have to face fears of failure, critics and not being liked. You’re successful, so why head for the unknown and risk failure? So ideas lie dormant inside of you labeled “someday.” It’s easy to coast along and put off risking for “someday.”

Be bold, be brave and be willing to bring forth your ideas into the light of day. Then be willing to fail and pay close attention to your mistakes in order to effectively learn what will succeed.

Yes, you will rock the boat and disturb the status quo as you venture into new territory. But if you feel the call and you don’t move with it, you will regret what might have been for the rest of your life.

So begin, endure and complete. Design your own road.

