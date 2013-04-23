Vote Online Through April 30 to Help Foodbank’s Summer Food Program

With less than two weeks remaining in the “45K Fighting Hunger Together” Challenge, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is relying heavily on the support — and Facebook votes — of the Santa Barbara community.

The 40 national food banks to get the most votes will each receive $45,000 from Feeding America and Walmart’s “Fighting Hunger Together” Challenge.

Currently the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is dropping from the running, with a little more than 1,100 votes. To ensure that the Foodbank moves into the top 40 position, Foodbank is asking the community to help with this final push of votes. Foodbank is only 130 votes away from being in the top 30!

The “45K Fighting Hunger Together” Challenge could result in major funding for Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Summer Food Program; and will help ensure that the Foodbank can provide more than 35,000 nutritious meals needed for 2,500 local low-income children this summer (more than 700 meals per day throughout Santa Barbara County).

The Picnic in the Park Programs also provides educational services for children, families and the public about healthy eating and staying active. This program is crucial in closing the “summer hunger gap” in Santa Barbara County and promoting wellness and healthy eating during summer months.

Entirely an online-driven, Facebook-based campaign, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can only achieve this goal with the daily participation of community members. Only together, can we fight hunger.

The public is encouraged to vote once a day now through 10:59 p.m. April 30.

To help tthe Foodbank of Santa Barbara County win $45,000:

» Vote daily for the Foodbank on Facebook by clicking here (https://apps.facebook.com/walmartlocal/?applet=hunger&organization=184).

» Share the app with friends through social media, including private messages, wall posts, tweets and personal emails to encourage more votes.

» Come back and vote every day through April 30.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.