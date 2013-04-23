Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:20 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Vote Online Through April 30 to Help Foodbank’s Summer Food Program

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | April 23, 2013 | 10:42 a.m.

With less than two weeks remaining in the “45K Fighting Hunger Together” Challenge, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is relying heavily on the support — and Facebook votes — of the Santa Barbara community.

The 40 national food banks to get the most votes will each receive $45,000 from Feeding America and Walmart’s “Fighting Hunger Together” Challenge.

Currently the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is dropping from the running, with a little more than 1,100 votes. To ensure that the Foodbank moves into the top 40 position, Foodbank is asking the community to help with this final push of votes. Foodbank is only 130 votes away from being in the top 30!

The “45K Fighting Hunger Together” Challenge could result in major funding for Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Summer Food Program; and will help ensure that the Foodbank can provide more than 35,000 nutritious meals needed for 2,500 local low-income children this summer (more than 700 meals per day throughout Santa Barbara County).

The Picnic in the Park Programs also provides educational services for children, families and the public about healthy eating and staying active. This program is crucial in closing the “summer hunger gap” in Santa Barbara County and promoting wellness and healthy eating during summer months.

Entirely an online-driven, Facebook-based campaign, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can only achieve this goal with the daily participation of community members. Only together, can we fight hunger.

The public is encouraged to vote once a day now through 10:59 p.m. April 30.

To help tthe Foodbank of Santa Barbara County win $45,000:

» Vote daily for the Foodbank on Facebook by clicking here (https://apps.facebook.com/walmartlocal/?applet=hunger&organization=184).

» Share the app with friends through social media, including private messages, wall posts, tweets and personal emails to encourage more votes.

» Come back and vote every day through April 30.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 