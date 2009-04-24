Tip-a-Cop Raises Funds for Special Olympics

The first of two Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Tip-a-Cop fundraisers raised $2,000 to benefit the Special Olympics.

Diners at the Outback in Goleta were greeted at the door by two Special Olympians and Sheriff Bill Brown, who served as maitre d’ during the fundraising lunch on April 22.

Outback staff donated their own time to help volunteers from the Sheriff’s Department, who served more than 100 meals. Servers included Chief Deputy Geoff Banks, Lt. Butch Arnoldi, Sheriff’s Sergeants’ Tom Walton and Gregg Weitzman, Senior Custody Deputy Anita Diaz, Forensic Technician Robyn Sinick and Office Assistant Senior Briana Serrato.

The restaurant’s proprietor, Sunny Buttler, hosted the event.

“This is my ninth year doing this,” Buttler said. “It’s my favorite event all year. Giving for the sake of giving, not the sake of gaining is part of the principles and beliefs of the Outback Steakhouse. Any opportunity to help out the community; I’m always there.”

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is planning to host a Tip-a-Cop Dinner at Chili’s Bar and Grill in the Goleta Marketplace, 6950 Market Place Dr., from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 11.

— Drew Sugars in the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.