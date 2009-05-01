Cozy Up to Some Very Lonesome Boys

Peter Feldmann & the Very Lonesome Boys, one of California’s finest bluegrass bands, will appear at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., in Los Olivos on May 16 at 8 p.m.

The program will feature bluegrass standards, songs of the West, and a number of 1920s and ‘30s country songs adapted to the bluegrass format. Special guest Dave Richardson will appear on the five-string banjo.

Peter Feldmann is a singer and multi-instrumentalist with many years’ performing experience throughout California and the West. He has presented bluegrass, folk, string band and related music since the early 1960s. Feldmann is the founder of the Santa Barbara Old Time Fiddler’s Convention and the original Bluebird Café in Santa Barbara. His tribute CD to Uncle Dave Macon, “Grey Cat On The Tennessee Farm”, was named one of the nation’s Top Ten Bluegrass albums of 2005 by the Chicago Tribune, and he was awarded a “Music Legend Award of 2008” at the Topanga Banjo/Fiddle Contest.

The five-piece Very Lonesome Boys band includes David West, veteran of the Cache Valley Drifters, record producer, song writer and recording engineer, on bass; Mike Nadolson, head of Tricopolis Records, on Martin flat-top guitar; Dave Richardson, who performed in Hawaii with the Don Ho band for five years, on banjo; and Tommy Marton, a leading exponent of Texas contest-style fiddling as well as bluegrass music, on fiddle. Together for 10 years, the band has performed throughout Southern and Central California at festivals clubs, and college concerts.

Tickets are $12. Click here to purchase, or go to The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Dr., in Solvang.



— Peter Feldmann is the founder of BlueGrass West!