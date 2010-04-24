Hit Your Sweet Spot at Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

The 21st annual Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is right around the corner, with something for everyone at “Sweet Home Santa Barbara.” Get in on the fun Wednesday through Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Unique exhibits will be on view. Santa Barbara County residents have been working for months on artwork, needlepoint, recipes, raising market animals and more. And demonstrations throughout the fair will showcase jewelry making, cupcake decorating, basket weaving and more.

Enter the knitting contest to win a great gift. Daily cooking contests are not only exciting, but they will show you a thing or two you can try when you’re cooking or baking at home.

If your children haven’t seen a farm animal lately, now is the time! Get close to a cow, a pig , goat, chicken , duck or any of the other animals that were raised by local youths from 4-H, FFA and Grange. Some people say a baby pig was born here last year.

Entertainment at the Fair & Expo is as varied as the community. The Santa Barbara Sheriff Pipe & Drum Corps will perform in Candyland Village. Santa Barbara rock groups False Puppet and Jaded Cloud will rock the house on the Candy Shoppe Stage. Enjoy pop, folk and rock music by Surf Asylum, Liquid Sky, Switchback, R5 Band and Los Broncos del Norte.

Check out the Cupcake Palace and the Gum Drop Stage, where Santa Barbara talent will include dancing by the young can-can dancers of Arlene Satterbee’s dance troupe, and the children of Alma de Mexico will showcase folk dances in authentic regional Mexican costumes.

The rides in the Midway will keep you in the air for hours. With 12 rides in all, you’ll spin, twirl, zoom and be pummeled into a frenzy on the Pole Position, Fireball and Spin Out, Rise to the height of fun on the Giant Ferris Wheel, where you can see for miles from the top, or take a spin on the traditional Midway Carousel. It will transport you back to the days of fairs gone by. And for the wee-ones, the Wacky worm will have you in stitches, or would you like to ride in a beautiful balloon on the Balloon Samba?

Come one, come all, the big, the small. Santa Barbara Fair & Expo’s coming back, and if it’s fun you want, you’ll have a ball.

Purchase tickets through Tuesday to save on admission and ride tickets. Visit the Earl Warren Showgrounds, click here or call 805.687.0766.

Save your Santa Barbara Fair & Expo ticket stubs for free admission to the Ventura County Fair Aug. 4-15.

For more information, click here or call 805.687.0766.

— James Lockwood represents the Earl Warren Showgrounds.