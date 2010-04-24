Make It Work Signs National Radio Syndication Deal

Make It Work Inc., the Neighborhood Computer Support Company, has signed a national syndication agreement with Envision Radio Networks Inc. to bring its technology radio program, Make It Work, to radio stations nationwide.

Make It Work has provided award-winning Mac and Windows computer support and computer repair services to home customers and small businesses in Southern California since 2001.

Currently a one-hour program airing on KSFO 560 in San Francisco, Make It Work will be extended to two hours for the nationwide roll-out. Make It Work Media, a division of Make It Work Inc., will continue to produce the tech news program, and Envision Radio Networks will distribute, market and sell advertising for the radio show.

“We are thrilled to add Make It Work to our network,” said Danno Wolkoff, president and CEO of Envision Radio Networks Inc. “Jeremy and Make It Work have already achieved sales and ratings success in one of the toughest markets in the country, and we look forward to spreading that same success to other markets throughout the U.S.”

The show is hosted by Make It Work Inc. co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Anticouni, and will build on the success of Make It Work’s first radio show, Tech News, powered by Make It Work, airing on KNX1070 NEWSRADIO in Los Angeles.

“We are excited to partner with Envision Radio Networks,” said Eric Greenspan, Make It Work co-founder and CEO. “After numerous offers, we believe we’ve found the right fit at the right time.”

Click here for more information about Make It Work, its radio programs or T3: Today’s Tech Trends, the three-minute daily tech video also produced by Make It Work Media.

— Ashley Smith represents Make It Work Inc.