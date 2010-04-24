Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Senior Planning Services to Host Open House

The community is invited to celebrate its 20 years of operation on Thursday with appetizers, wine and music

By Barbara Burger | April 24, 2010

Senior Planning Services of Santa Barbara will celebrate two decades of operation with an open house from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at its offices, 1811 State St.

Appetizers by Fresco as well as music and wine will be offered at the open house. RSVPs are required; call 805.966.3312 by Monday.

Senior Planning Services provides help for seniors and their families by matching well-screened, compatible and capable caregivers to their particular needs and circumstances.

“There is just not another agency in town or perhaps in the country like it,” founder Suzanne McNeely said.

As parents of baby-boomers grow older, they face health and other issues that prevent them from living independently in their homes and managing their affairs. McNeely said her company provides elder-care solutions tailored to their unique situation; a comprehensive array of services that allows seniors to remain safely and securely at home; and certified geriatric care managers and trained home-care professionals.

After a thorough evaluation, Senior Planning Services specialists look for the most cost-effective plan for their clients, which might include details such as strategically scheduled flat rate 24-hour or short shifts for as little as two hours at a time, sharing care-giving duties with available family members, and helping budget for long-term care needs, McNeely said.

“Senior Planning Services really looks at helping the family find the right solutions and options for them,” she said.

Click here for more information.

— Barbara Burger is a media specialist for Senior Planning Services.

 
