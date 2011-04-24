Bill Spicer Returns to Maps.com As e-Commerce Manager

Goleta-based Maps.com has named Bill Spicer as the company’s new e-Commerce manager.

As e-Commerce manager, Spicer’s primary function is to oversee both daily operations and long-range growth of Maps.com’s online store, optimizing sales, product range and logistics.

Spicer, who in 1991 helped start Maps.com, then known as Magellan Geographix, brings more than 20 years of experience from map companies in the United States and Australia. He also launched a publishing company, and this entrepreneurial spirit was a key factor in his appointment.

“Bills brings with him a wealth of experience and an established reputation — his hire will add further momentum to the growth of Maps.com in traditional markets and new opportunities that we are pursuing,” said Jeff Chappell, vice president of online business for Maps.com.

Spicer is a geography graduate from the University of Oregon. He also served on the Board of Directors for the International Map Trade Association from 2000 to 2004, and was president of the organization in 2003.

— Stephanie Jensen is marketing coordinator at Maps.com.