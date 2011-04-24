Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Diane Dimond: The Value of Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The organization has a proven history of keeping children on the right path

By Diane Dimond | April 24, 2011 | 11:59 a.m.

So often in this space, I write about terrible things being done to — and sometimes by — the children of America. From sex trafficking to bullying, it is easy for a crime and justice writer to get mired in the all the negative surrounding our kids.

This time, let’s concentrate on the positive.

Any child psychologist will tell you young people crave attention, structure and discipline. Any cop on the beat will tell you there are plenty of kids who just don’t get it at home. Their parents are either too busy working to pay the bills, or their parents can’t pass it on because they never got it themselves.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America is here to fill the gap. You can find a club in all 50 states. At last count, it served about 4 million children in big cities and small towns at dedicated Boys & Girls Club buildings or places such as schools, on Native American lands and at military bases.

I recently got involved in this wonderful organization and realized that what it does goes a tremendously long way to keeping kids on the right path, away from the criminal element and focused on hope for their futures. Sixty-five percent of the club’s members are from minority families, 47 percent come from single parent households, the majority of members are boys, but 45 percent are girls.

The club staff members check each child’s report card every quarter and, when they see trouble, a special after-school tutoring squad steps in. A certain grade level must be maintained before the child can be a member of the basketball, baseball, aquatic, karate or other athletic team. If a child is hungry, he or she is fed a hot meal; if an older member needs help for college, the club steps up to try to attract scholarships.

If the child has a unique challenge — for example, I met one young club graduate who had suffered with a terrible stutter at one point — the club offers encouragement and puts out the call to its web of volunteers to get the needed help.

If a family is unable to pay the nominal dues — perhaps they have multiple children in the home — the BGCA finds a way to subsidize them.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America makes such a lifelong impression on these kids that a huge proportion of the 54,000 trained professional staffers nationwide were once club members themselves. Once a member, always a member.

During my visit to one of the most celebrated clubs, the Kips Bay Club in the Bronx, N.Y., beaming staff member Dwayne Lindo reminded me that singer/actress Jennifer Lopez got her start right there as part of the club’s renowned performing arts program. Lopez is still involved in the organization as one of its national spokespeople. Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington, also a New York Club alumnus, is another.

“The club is where I looked for hope, purpose and direction,” Washington says today. “That’s where I learned to dream — and to think big.”

Other now famous Boys & Girls Club members include Gen. Wesley Clark, who joined a club in Little Rock, Ark., as a boy and rose to become a four-star general and NATO supreme allied commander in Europe; Interior secretary and former Rep. Manuel Lujan, who joined the club started by his father in Santa Fe, N.M.; Shaquille O’Neal, who says he honed his basketball skills at a club in Newark, N.J., and has donated $1 million to build technology centers for the kids; actor Martin Sheen, who says he and six brothers practically grew up at the club in Dayton, Ohio, in the 1940s and ‘50s; and Jackie Joyner-Kersee, considered one of the greatest female athletes of the 20th century.

Joyner-Kersee was not only a member of a Boys & Girls Club in rough-and-tumble East St. Louis, Ill., she later opened another club there. She says the organization helped her from taking the wrong path in life and kept her focused on developing her potential.

Many former members are active in fundraising, which is where most of the club’s money comes from. The weakened economy has meant some funds have dried up, but still Staples donates school supplies to the tutoring programs, and Microsoft and IBM give computers and keep them running. Coca-Cola sponsors nutrition programs, and JCPenney generates millions of dollars for the clubs by urging customers to “round up” their bill at checkout. Bank of America helps the clubs feed hungry children.

This isn’t a solicitation for money, although I can’t think of a more worthwhile cause.

The organization’s motto is: “Boys & Girls Clubs believe every child has the potential to BE GREAT. Clubs strive to build caring, responsible citizens ... to create a positive place full of hope and opportunity for every child.”

Sounds great to me, and I wanted you to know. Its programs such as these that can break the cycle of young people turning to crime.

Diane Dimond is the author of Cirque Du Salahi: Be Careful Who You Trust. Click here for more information. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 