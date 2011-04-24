Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Graffiti Vandals Leave Own Easter Message at Santa Barbara Mission

Crude spraypainted lettering greets parishioners at sunrise service

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 24, 2011 | 6:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Mission was vandalized by graffiti overnight Saturday, and parishioners arriving for Sunday’s Easter services were greeted with a rude and crude message scrawled on the wall.

On both sides of the church’s front doors, the iconic sandstone facade was spoiled by black spraypaint in lettering a couple of feet tall, parishioners reported to Noozhawk. The message was described as anti-Christian and included references to God and to Auschwitz, the World War II Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Officials at the Mission, St. Barbara Parish and the Santa Barbara Police Department could not be reached for comment Sunday.

