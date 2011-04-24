Graffiti Vandals Leave Own Easter Message at Santa Barbara Mission

The Santa Barbara Mission was vandalized by graffiti overnight Saturday, and parishioners arriving for Sunday’s Easter services were greeted with a rude and crude message scrawled on the wall.

On both sides of the church’s front doors, the iconic sandstone facade was spoiled by black spraypaint in lettering a couple of feet tall, parishioners reported to Noozhawk. The message was described as anti-Christian and included references to God and to Auschwitz, the World War II Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Officials at the Mission, St. Barbara Parish and the Santa Barbara Police Department could not be reached for comment Sunday.

