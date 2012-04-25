Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Wraps Up Season with 13-3 Record

Chargers leave it all on the courts in 3-15 loss to Santa Barbara

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team gave everything they had and left it on the courts Tuesday at Santa Barbara High School in a 3-15 loss.

Each player did what he could to battle against the No. 5 team in Division I boys’ tennis. We made a few changes for this match.

In singles, Sean Handley had a see-saw battle with Graham Maassen in the third round. Intense rallies ensued. Players from both teams gathered around to watch that match. At 4-3, the momentum shifted and Maassen took two games to lead 5-4, and eventually won. In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang played three very close sets that could have gone either way.

This season, the hard work, focus and great attitudes came through as Dos Pueblos finished with a nice record, the best we have had in a long time at 13-3 (6-2 league). Next week begins the Channel League Tournament hosted by SBHS.

Way to go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Caleb Franzen 0-2

Sean Handley 1-2

Sam Boulanger 1-2

Noah Gluschankoff 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 0-2

Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 0-3

Jake Roberts/Patrick Corpuz 0-3

Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 0-1

Santa Barbara Singles

Graham Maassen 3-0

Ryan Chung 3-0

Jake Sutton 0-3

Santa Barbara Doubles

Morgan Hale/Jack Damen 3-0

Nico Pollero/Jordan Rodnick 3-0

Logan Liddell/Avery Chernin 3-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.