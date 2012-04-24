Injured Hiker Rescued From Rattlesnake Trail

A 59-year-old woman who broke her leg while hiking on the Rattlesnake Trail above Mission Canyon was rescued by personnel from several agencies on Tuesday.

The victim, who was hiking with a group from out of the area, injured herself in a fall, according to Geri Ventura of the Montecito Fire Protection District, which was the lead agency on the rescue.

The woman was about a mile from the trail head, which is near Skofield Park, when she was hurt at about 10:20 a.m., Ventura said, adding that the victim was treated at the scene, then carried up the hill to a waiting ambulance.

She was transported by American Medical Response to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“Trail rescues are always difficult,” Ventura said, noting that front-country trails often traverse several jurisdictions, one reason why so many agencies were involved.

Those responding Tuesday included personnel from Montecito, Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest.

