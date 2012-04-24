It’s Going to Rain, But When Isn’t Clear

Forecasters say showers, mostly light, could begin as early as Wednesday morning and last into Thursday

It’s definitely going to rain on the Central Coast on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters, but exactly when it will start and when it will end is less than clear.

Various forecast models have showers starting as early as Wednesday morning and continuing as late as Thursday afternoon. But all seem to be in agreement that most of the precipitation will occur Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“It will be on Wednesday, but the timing isn’t exactly clear because the computer models don’t agree,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be relatively light — a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch in most North County locations, and up to an inch in areas along the South Coast. There is a slight chance of thundershowers, which could produce locally heavy rainfall, Bartling said.

“It should be a nice April shower, and then we’re going to bounce back (to sunny weather),” Bartling said.

Temperatures will be a little below normal Wednesday and Thursday, then warm up into the weekend as sunny days return. Highs are expected in the lower 60s, with overnight lows in the low 50s. Windy conditions are likely Thursday and Friday. Highs should warm to near 70 on Sunday.

