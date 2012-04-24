Special Education Vision Program to Hold Annual Pancake Fundraiser

Proceeds will support an educational trip for local students who are blind or visually impaired

The Special Education Vision Program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office will hold its third annual pancake fundraiser from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 6 at Applebee’s Restaurant, 1415 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

Proceeds will help support an annual educational trip for local students who are blind or visually impaired.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $7.

For more information, email Kathy Tindula in the Santa Barbara County Education Office at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Tracey Beauchamp is the assistant to the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.