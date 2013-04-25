Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Uncovers 2013 Goleta Magazine

This year's publication focuses on high-tech businesses that call the area home

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2013 Goleta Magazine on Wednesday night during a reception at Santa Barbara Airbus.

The cover of this year’s magazine, which focuses on the area’s high-tech business community, shows some of Goleta’s best-known business minds and entrepreneurs taking an uncharacteristic break from work to stroll along Goleta Beach.

Wednesday’s gathering of local officials and chamber members coincided with Santa Barbara Airbus’ 30th anniversary celebration and the GVCC’s April Business After-Hours event.

Guests were invited to check out the new Santa Barbara Airbus vehicles and see the launch of the annual publication, which will be distributed to visitors and residents alike.

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Miller said the chamber works throughout the year to bring together a magazine that can capture the spirit of Goleta.

This year’s focus on entrepreneurs offers readers a glimpse into the hundreds of businesses that work to continue calling Goleta home.

“We are honored to get to present the premiere magazine on Goleta,” Miller said. “We try to feature information important to a wide variety of readers.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.