MTD to Hold Public Ribbon-Cutting for New Ticket Machine in Goleta

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, along with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 for the new MTD ticket vending machine located at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

The public is invited to attend, and refreshments will be served.

Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves will wield the big scissors to officially open the new ticket vending machine. MTD passengers will be able to purchase all types of passes with cash only at this time.

Developed by GFI GenFare of Illinois, the Vendstar machine is fast and easy to use — simply follow the instructions posted on the machine.

“We’re pleased to have this machine now open and available for the convenience of our Goleta passengers,” MTD General Manager Sherrie Fisher said. “The Goleta community is an important part of MTD’s service area.”

MTD has two ticket vending machines in use at the downtown Transit Center (1020 Chapala St.) and one in the Albertsons in Carpinteria (1018 Casitas Pass). A third community location is yet to be determined.

The mission of Santa Barbara MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.