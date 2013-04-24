Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:39 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

MTD to Hold Public Ribbon-Cutting for New Ticket Machine in Goleta

By Kate Schwab for Santa Barbara MTD | April 24, 2013 | 6:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, along with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 for the new MTD ticket vending machine located at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

The public is invited to attend, and refreshments will be served.

Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves will wield the big scissors to officially open the new ticket vending machine. MTD passengers will be able to purchase all types of passes with cash only at this time.

Developed by GFI GenFare of Illinois, the Vendstar machine is fast and easy to use — simply follow the instructions posted on the machine.

“We’re pleased to have this machine now open and available for the convenience of our Goleta passengers,” MTD General Manager Sherrie Fisher said. “The Goleta community is an important part of MTD’s service area.”

MTD has two ticket vending machines in use at the downtown Transit Center (1020 Chapala St.) and one in the Albertsons in Carpinteria (1018 Casitas Pass). A third community location is yet to be determined.

The mission of Santa Barbara MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 