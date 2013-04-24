Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:52 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

The Postal Service Bringing Anniversary Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | April 24, 2013 | 12:35 p.m.

Nederlander Concerts will present The Postal Service plus special guest Big Freedia at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 27.

After selling out more than a dozen shows and inspiring the largest crowds of both Coachella weekends, The Postal Service have added five new arena and amphitheater dates to their summer tour commemorating the 10th anniversary of Give Up!

The Postal Service 2013 anniversary tour is quite possibly the single most hotly anticipated reunion of the year, selling out theaters, clubs, amphitheaters and arenas the world over, including the Greek Theater in Berkeley and New York’s Barclays Center, where second dates have been added by popular demand. Other upcoming dates that have completely sold out in advance now include Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, London, Manchester, Detroit, Atlanta, Boise, Orlando, Kansas City, Columbus and more sure to come.

The 10th anniversary dates reunite The Postal Service principals Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello with Jenny Lewis, who appeared on the original 2003 album and tour. Lewis also sings on the two new songs on Give Up! (Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition). Laura Burhenn (Mynabirds, Bright Eyes) rounds out the 2013 touring lineup.

Give Up! was certified platinum last year just shy of 10 years from its original Feb. 9, 2003, release. Led by the single ”Such Great Heights,” the landmark album is, after Nirvana’s Bleach, the second-biggest selling album in Sub Pop’s 25-year history.

Big Freedia, pronounced Big Free-dah, is an American musician known for work in the New Orleans genre of hip hop called bounce music. She has been credited with helping popularize the genre, which was largely underground since developing in the early 1990s.

Don’t miss your chance to see The Postal Service at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $38 to $51, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

