Santa Barbara Middle School Hosting Outdoor Youth Music Festival

Santa Barbara Middle School?s performing arts department is hosting an outdoor live music festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Chase Palm Park Amphitheater.

The public is welcome, and admission is free.

Parents, students, friends, alumni, teachers and local music teachers will come together on this day to perform, with current students, songs and music in all genres that are personally selected by the students based on their own inspiration and passion.

A Culture Shock Food Truck will be available for food purchase.

Raffle proceeds will benefit Girls Rock SB and Santa Barbara Middle School performing arts program and facility. Th raffle winner will receive a half-day recording session in a professional recording studio in Santa Barbara.

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.