Santa Maria Selects Student Winners of Water Awareness Poster Contest

By Myra Ritchie for the City of Santa Maria | May 24, 2013 | 5:54 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department would like to congratulate the following students who participated and won in this year’s fourth annual Water Awareness Poster Contest.

On May 7 at the City Council meeting, the student winners were presented with a proclamation and each were presented with an award and prizes.

This contest allowed all third-grade students enrolled within the Santa Maria Bonita School District to participate and create a colorful poster explaining the importance of water and how to conserve water in our homes and in our community.

Student winners:

» First-place winner — Dylan Kelly

» Second-place winner — Ruben Salinas

» Third-place winner — Ariana Diaz

» Honorable mention— Jose Castro

The Utilities Department would also like to extend special thanks to all the third-grade teachers and their students who participated in this year’s Water Awareness Poster contest. Special thanks to the following businesses and agencies who were involved in making this year’s poster contest successful and for their support: Santa Maria Bonita School District, Ed Carcarey from Emerald Wave Media, the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department, the Santa Maria Valley Discover Museum, Game Movers and Marco Polo’s Pizza.

In honor of Water Awareness Month each May, the Utilities Department makes available informative brochures on water awareness and offers complimentary water conservation kits (while supplies last), and other promotional items such as toilet tank banks and shower timers. A 30-second PSA about Water Awareness Month is being broadcast all month on Comcast Channel 23, the city government public access channel.

To learn more about water conservation and money-saving tips, click here to visit the city’s webpage.

— Myra Ritchie is a water conservation specialist for the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department.

