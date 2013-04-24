Scott Cory Returning Home as Superintendent of Santa Ynez School District

A native of the Santa Ynez Valley will be the next superintendent of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

Scott Cory was named to the top post of the one-school district Tuesday during a regular meeting of the board of education.

He will officially take over July 1 for departing former Santa Barbara schools administrator Paul Turnbull, who will head to Hawaii at the end of the school year to become president of the Mid-Pacific Institute.

Cory, 48, is a 1983 graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. He has been a school administrator for 18 years and is currently principal of Chester Junior and Senior High School in the Plumas Unified School District in Chester.

Cory also has worked in Clovis Unified and Beardsley school districts.

Board president Bruce Porter said Cory was selected from an applicant pool of 41 candidates in the search that began in December.

“Scott Cory possesses the strategic vision, academic expertise and commitment to stewardship of public funds that will continue to build Santa Ynez’s reputation as a leader in secondary education,” Porter said. “I am very excited to see Scott assume the role of leadership of our district. He recognizes the Santa Ynez Valley’s unique culture of community support and expectations of nothing but the best of our graduates.”

In a statement, Cory expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the area where he grew up and where his parents, Gary and Judy Cory, still live.

“To be selected as the superintendent of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District 30 years after graduating from SYVUHS really is a dream come true,” Cory said. “That may sound a bit trite, but it truly is the case. As superintendent, I have the privilege of playing a key role in a school district that has a proud and rich history, a talented instructional team, and a community that stands behind its schools. It is an honor to be part of a continued legacy of excellence.”



Cory and his wife, Brinda, have three children: Seth, 21, Addison, 19, and Paige, 17.

Porter said Cory will spend time shadowing Turnbull before his official start date July 1.

