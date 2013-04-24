Students in Recreation After-School Program Set Sail on Tall Ship ‘Bill of Rights’

Fifty-one students from the City of Santa Barbara-sponsored Recreation After School Program (RAP) were treated to an inspiring ocean sail aboard the tall ship “Bill of Rights” on Monday to experience an ocean classroom firsthand.

Fulfilling a child’s curiosity about the nation’s historical tall ships, students hoisted sails, navigated the Santa Barbara Channel and learned shipboard games — all on a beautiful weekday after-school sail.

Working in cooperation with the city Parks & Recreation Department and sponsored by the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, the staff from the American Tall Ship Institute worked with the students from Adams and Roosevelt elementary schools and will return next Monday to welcome aboard 50 more students from Monroe and Washington RAP programs.

The city Parks & Recreation Department would like to thank the Maritime Museum for making this wonderful experience possible.

For more information about RAP, call the Parks & Recreation Department’s Youth Activities office at 805.564.5495.

— Terry Brown is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.