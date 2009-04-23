Captain’s Log: Links on the Food Chain

When the wind blows hard, boat crews tend to boat chores and spin yarns about adventures past. And so it was one day about midmonth when fierce gales blew so hard that whitecaps stacked up on the water like scudding clouds in the sky. Even the countless gulls had their wings tucked tight as they stood patiently on docks and boats and beaches, waiting — like the rest of us — for the winds to subside.

Most years, this is salmon season. We can’t fish for them this year, but that’s another story. We sure can think about them and remember wild fishing trips. I was recounting (which is sorta like spinning a yarn, but with more of the truth left in) a particularly wild moment during a day of salmon fishing off of Carpinteria, a few seasons ago. It went like this ...

A reel zipped and rod pumped as a fresh 20-pound Chinook salmon bit a trolled purple haze hoochy lure and tossed its head angrily (as most any of us would do after finding ourselves biting a purple haze hoochy lure). I screamed, “Hook up!” which of course is my very favorite thing to do.

My charter passenger grabbed the rod and the battle began. All eyes were on the happy angler — except mine. I was watching a pesky California sea lion, which had been following our lures for the past 20 minutes. They do that, in hopes of stealing a freshly hooked fish. The sea lion went straight for the hooked fish and I yelled quick instructions to the angler. I was glad it was an experienced angler, who knew how to follow my advice.

He put the reel in freespool and let the salmon blast, high-speed, to the bottom to escape the slower sea lion. The critter came to the surface and looked right at us. We just pretended like we didn’t have a thing going on. I even whistled my favorite tune (the theme to Old Spice). But that critter was a smart one, too. He hunkered below the surface until we hoped he was gone and we began bringing in the fish once more. That critter was on that fish faster than a fox on a hen.

After tearing the fish off the hook, the critter played with its meal right in front of us, just enjoying itself immensely at our expense and acting pretty darned smug about it. You can imagine our chagrin as we looked on helplessly. But in the span of one heartbeat, justice was served. A large mako shark broke surface like an explosion, bit the salmon and jerked it right out of the sea lion’s mouth, then headed for deep water. I have never seen a person or animal with a more shocked and horrified look on its face than that sea lion.

I love the food chain. It keeps all critters honest. Thinking about sharks always makes the shark scars on my left hand begin to itch and twitch. I think I’ll go rig up some shark leaders now. After all, one of my favorite places to fish for sharks is off the beach at Carpinteria. You know the one ... there is an old sign that reads, “World’s safest beach.”

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.